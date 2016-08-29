Lupita Nyong’o And Charlotte Rampling Round Out Star-Studded 2017 Pirelli Calendar

If a certain formerly notorious pin-up calendar appears to be extra Oscar-friendly this year, it’s not just your imagination.

Following 2016’s progressive pivot outside the world of models to include prominent women in various fields—Amy Schumer and Serena Williams, for instance—the next Pirelli Calendar will feature a wide tableau of acting talent. Hollywood heavy hitters like Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain share space with seasoned British stars like Charlotte Rampling and (returning model) Helen Mirren. There are 11 Oscar nominees among the group–which is noticeably monochrome, despite the presence of Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz.

Penelope Cruz

Gorgeously shot in crisp black and white by Peter Lindbergh, who last helmed the calendar 20 years ago, the images bring a stately elegance to an enterprise once mainly known for high-end nude images.

Have a look below at the complete list of models for this year’s calendar, and check out a few images in the slides above.