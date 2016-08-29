Replay Every Major Title Of Serena Williams’s Career In New Gatorade Snapchat Game

WHAT: “Serena Williams’s Match Point” is an 8-bit style game from Gatorade chronicling Williams’ career majors, that you can play online or within Snapchat.

WHO: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA, Ludomade

WHY WE CARE: As the U.S. Open kicks off today, it will be the 23rd major tennis tournament of Serena Williams’s storied career. To mark the occasion, Gatorade decided to combine two addictive obsessions into one work-distracting, time-killing, 8-bit perfect storm of tennis gaming fun.

By mixing gaming with Snapchat, Serena Williams’s Match Point is the epitome of marketer ambition right now. The brand says it’s the first multi-level video game playable on the Snapchat platform, and it takes users through 22 levels of tennis, one for every Grand Slam singles title Williams has won over the last 17 years. And if she plays her way to No. 23 on September 10 (the day of the Women’s Finals), Level 23 will unlock in the game.

Fans can play the game within the Snapchat app at ESPN Discover, as well as at SerenaMatchPoint.com.