Your Next Car Should Have Automatic Braking–But Only If You Know How It Works

Not all automatic braking systems are equal. Some are designed to prevent crashes entirely, while others are only meant to reduce the severity of a collision. What kind does your car have? Perhaps your car doesn’t yet stop itself, but with most major car makers signed on to add automatic emergency braking to their cars by September 1, 2022, it’s likely that your next car might. And knowing how your car behaves might save your life.

The AAA has published new research on the efficacy of different kinds of automatic braking systems, and the beliefs of Americans about what those automatic systems are actually supposed to do.

“AAA found that two-thirds of Americans familiar with the technology believe that automatic emergency braking systems are designed to avoid crashes without driver intervention,” said AAA managing director of automotive engineering and repair John Nielsen in a statement.

And yet, in many cases, that’s just not true. While some cars are designed to completely stop themselves in case of emergency, many are only meant to reduce speed to make any collision less severe.

One problem with semi-autonomous cars is that we’re still in charge. If you’re riding in a self-driving car, you know you’re supposed to sit back and let the car do the work. But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, we’re in a limbo where we’re not always sure who’s taking care of what. Just how will the car behave if you drift out of your lane? If the car in front stops suddenly? If a pedestrian walks out into your path?

To find out the truth, the AAA took five 2016 model cars out and ran them through more than 70 trials. These included tests that were within the guidelines set by the manufacturers and also tests that went way beyond these limits. The results showed that if you’re interested in a car that can save your life, then you should opt for one that is designed to prevent crashes, rather than one simply meant to lessen crash severity, because the difference in performance in real-life situations is huge.

When tested under 30 mph, crash-prevention cars avoided 60% of crashes. Cars with severity-reduction systems also did pretty well in total avoidance, managing to completely avoid crashes in 33% of tests. When the pressure was put on, though, the gap grew.