As Airlines Digitize, They Are Confronted With Increased Cybersecurity Risks

Since the start of last year, major airlines including United , American , Delta , Southwest , and JetBlue have all seen flights delayed or canceled due to on-the-ground computer issues.

And while none of the outages have been linked to deliberate sabotage, it’s likely that hackers do probe aviation systems looking for potential vulnerabilities, whether in ticketing systems, air traffic control networks, or computer systems onboard planes, experts say.

“We don’t have a lot [of hacker attempts] in the airline systems yet where they’ve been successful,” says Mickey Roach, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers who works with cybersecurity issues. “We know that they’re trying.”

Last year, United reportedly banned security researcher Chris Roberts after he implied he could take control of the plane’s digital systems by connecting to a computer accessible from his seat. And while the airline has said the technique wouldn’t actually work, a report issued last year by the Government Accountability Office issued a general warning that increasingly connected systems on planes could boost the possibility of cyberattacks or malware entering through computers brought on board by airline staff.

“For example, the presence of personal smartphones and tablets in the cockpit increases the risk of a system being compromised by trusted insiders, both malicious and non-malicious, if these devices have the capability to transmit information to aircraft avionics systems,” according to the report.

Similarly, the GAO warned that plans by the Federal Aviation Administration for more interconnected air traffic control systems would likely require greater attention to cybersecurity—not as necessary in existing systems with limited connectivity. In essence, as aviation technology modernizes and more closely resembles other computer networks, it’s vulnerable to the same threats seen in other industries and to a wider range of attackers with the knowledge necessary to inflict damage, says Tim Erlin, senior director of IT security and risk strategist at the security firm Tripwire.

“These traditional systems require physical presence or physical access. They require specialized equipment to access them,” he says. “There’s a tendency to make an assumption of security through obscurity.”