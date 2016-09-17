Pinterest Is Using Machine Learning To Help You Find What You’ll Pin Next

With 100 million users active on its platform every month, Pinterest is increasingly relying on machine learning to help guide the company to new online discoveries.

People come to Pinterest to explore, save, and share images and posts from around the internet. Finding content they like naturally keeps them engrossed in the platform: The company says 30% of engagement and 25% of in-Pinterest purchases are driven by the platform’s recommendations of related content. To get those recommendations right, the company relies on cutting-edge, data-driven techniques and lots of experimentation.

“A lot of what I”m doing here is trying to shape what direction we go in approaching the discovery problem,” says Pinterest’s lead discovery science engineer Mohammad Shahangian. “We launch hundreds of experiments that actually make small changes to our algorithms, and every single one of these changes has places where it helps, and places where it hurts.”

One advantage is that the platform is explicitly built around recording people’s interests, as users save products, posts, and images from around the web to virtual pinboards. That means Pinterest doesn’t have to guess what users find interesting from, say, click patterns or time spent on particular pages, as other social networks might. And it means its algorithms can guess which of the 75 billion pinned items in its database are related to each other, since they’re more likely to be pinned to the same boards.

“A lot of companies are trying to infer what interests users have off of inputs or signals,” Shahangian says. “At Pinterest, users are explicitly giving that signal, saying this is what I’m interested in.”

Pinterest visitors are essentially contributing to an ever-growing, three-part social graph, with billions of connections between users, the items they pin and the boards to which they pin them. And all that data lets Pinterest populate users’ home feeds, search results, and related pin recommendations with a greater degree of nuance: Simply showing users’ recommendations based on who they follow is less than ideal—think of a case where a user is planning a wedding and pinning dresses, while her followers are not—and just suggesting similar items can get repetitive, according to Shahangian.

“If you pinned a kitchen sink, do we want to send you 10,000 more kitchen sinks, or inspiration for how you could design your kitchen overall?” he asks.