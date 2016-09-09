Can Deep Learning Take Cybersecurity To The Next Level? This Startup Says Yes.

A cybersecurity startup is applying the same “deep learning” techniques that are used in modern image and voice recognition to detect malware.

Deep Instinct launched late last year with a system that it says can go beyond typical antivirus programs by not only detecting known malware but also flagging dangerous software it’s never encountered before.

The company doesn’t need to have security experts create digital rules specifying what kind of characteristics should trigger alerts, says Maya Schirmann, Deep Instinct’s chief marketing officer. Instead, the system essentially trains itself by studying enormous numbers of applications, documents, images, and other common types of files, labeled simply for whether they contain malware or not.

“The training phase happens on our own premises, at Deep Instinct,” Schirmann says. “We have an artificial brain, and we train it on hundreds of millions of files.”

The system develops a complex statistical model for what constitutes malware, which Deep Instinct claims has at least a 99.9% success rate at spotting infectious files. It can continue to refine that model by allowing the program to sample additional malicious code as it’s discovered by security researchers and distributing those updates to existing customers. Engineers at the company, which has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, can even tweak samples of existing malware to create new attack code, which can serve as additional training data for the program, she says.

“We have a special team dedicated to creating these malware [programs and] mutating them,” she says.

The company’s software can then run on a networked server, scanning email attachments, file uploads, or other incoming data for potential attacks. Or it can run in a standalone mode on a desktop, laptop, or smartphone. Since the learned model is stored with each copy of the software, it can even detect attacks when it’s not connected to the internet, like if an infected memory stick is inserted into a computer while traveling on an airplane, she says.