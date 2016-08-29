How Can Advertising Invent New Ways To Connect With Young Creatives?

“The perfect state of creative bliss is having power (you are 50) and knowing nothing (you are 9). This assures an interesting and successful outcome.”–Tibor Kalman

The late Tibor Kalman was the self-proclaimed “Bad Boy of Graphic Design,” and, it just so happens, he’s the author of one of the most inspiring books I’ve ever read. Kalman was also the founding editor-in-chief for Colors magazine, a provocative global quarterly publication that he aimed at young adults and curious, flexible minds of any age. And what I think Kalman is referencing in this recipe for what he calls “creative bliss” is the creative harmony achieved by a balance of the experience that comes with age and the sense of exploration, adventure, and curiosity we often see in our young talent.

Unfortunately, in the advertising industry, this harmony is a bit more like a discord. It’s well documented that in the last few years, young talent, though highly coveted, has become more elusive than ever, being pulled more toward tech and entrepreneurial endeavors than to advertising.

It’s a trend that is not just a frustrating hurdle for our HR and talent teams. If unresolved, it’s an issue that threatens the future of our industry, because if we aren’t attracting and retaining the best and the brightest young talent, then to whom do today’s leaders pass the torch? And how can agencies invent new ways to connect with young creatives?

This is the brief I posed to a group of some of the industry’s brightest and most creative minds at the start of Papel & Caneta’s new report, “Young Creatives.” A stellar global lineup of creative and strategic leaders eagerly united to offer their own solutions in support of Papel & Caneta’s mission to make a positive impact on the industry. The collection of potential solutions in the report makes it a unique gold mine of multidisciplinary and global strategies for resolving Madison Avenue’s talent challenges.

The solution may be different for every agency, but there are some key things every corner of the industry should keep in mind.

A key driver in how deeply millennials connect with a brand is how much or how little the brand supports or reflects the values they hold dear. And that’s a characteristic that agencies need to pay attention to. It suggests that in the case of attracting this same pool of millennials to our agencies, we need to echo some of their values.