This L.A. Museum Is Keeping The Dying Art Of Neon Alive

The lights are dim inside the Museum of Neon Art (MONA) in Glendale, California, setting a dramatic backdrop for the glow emanating from dozens of vintage signs suspended from its ceiling and hung on its walls. With their splashy lettering and whimsical shapes, the individual pieces advertise everything from barbecue restaurants to bowling alleys. They speak to a bygone era–and a dying art .

To Eric Lynxwiler, a curator at the museum, preserving and showing these neon signs connects us with our not-so-distant past, and reminds us how our cities once looked.

“It’s important to remember where we were,” Lynxwiler says. “A lot of people assume that what we have today [with respect to signage] is what it’s always been; however, we once had these fantastic, electric pieces of signage dotting the nation. We lose a something inspirational when signs disappear. It’s important to keep this culture alive for people to reminisce and wax nostalgic.”

MONA was founded in 1981 and relocated multiple times in the L.A. area until it closed in 2011, while it prepared for the construction of its permanent home. The new 8,400-square-foot building by Shimoda Design Group opened in November 2015. In addition to having wide open space that can accommodate the collection–some signs are as wide as two garage doors and require cranes to move–the structure is customized to have plenty of outlets on the walls, ceilings, floors, and columns, and features its own mini power plant–the museum draws about four times the energy as a typical American house–to ensure that it never blows a fuse keeping the signs illuminated or HVAC system running.

Over the years, MONA pulled signs from dumpsters, saved them from the wrecking ball, and accepted them as donations from people who believe that everyday signs of the past should be elevated to an art form. MONA has also faithfully fixed many of them along the way, and when space to store the behemoths ran out, trusted friends and family with room to spare graciously volunteered to keep the items safe. The museum is also at work on an education lab that will let visitors see how its conservation team fixes the deteriorated wiring, broken bulbs, and peeling paint that plague many of the aging relics.

“They’re working with giant pieces of metal that weigh multiple tons, are filled with electricity, and covered in glass–what they’re doing is insane.”

Now, MONA is hosting an exhibition called “Hats Off to Hollywood”–the third show in its new building–showcasing the result of its years of collecting, which focuses on signs from around L.A. While all of the signs share a provenance, they’re visually different and speak to the artistry that once adorned the region’s streets: the recently restored sign from the Brown Derby restaurant, the twinkling marquee from Chris n’ Pitts Bar-B-Q, and an animated (meaning certain lights turn on an off, giving the illusion that the figure in the sign moves) advertisement for a masonry company featuring a bricklayer in action.

“We don’t have a particular neon signage design type that exemplifies us as Angelenos, but we do have huge quantities,” Lynxwiler says. “As a city, we grew up with the automobile and all signage in L.A. is based on the driver, not the pedestrian–we craved neon. Every business began to compete with one another with a sign on the door, then in the window, then on top of the roof. L.A. once had visually clogged streetscapes awash with bright, shiny color. In my eye it was gorgeous.”