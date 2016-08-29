4 UI Design Lessons For Underserved Markets

About a year ago, Matt Rolandson, partner at the design firm Ammunition was driving his car through San Francisco on his way to work when he saw Matt Flannery, cofounder of the microlending nonprofit Kiva.org , striding by with seeming excitement. Rolandson rolled down his window and asked where Flannery was off to. “I’m off to start a bank in Kenya!” Flannery said. Without hearing anything else, Rolandson told Flannery to stop by the offices when he had a chance, to see if there was anything Ammunition could do to help.

In the end, Ammunition did more than help Flannery’s new for-profit microlending business, Branch. They incubated it and became its first investors.

Today, Branch has 100,000 users in Kenya and Tanzania (where credit cards are not the norm), and they use the app to borrow small amounts, usually between $30 and $40. The loans are handed out based upon a machine-learning algorithm that scans users’ data (with their permission), then approves or denies loans based upon what it finds. For example, Branch might scan a borrower’s history and extrapolate that they can pay back a loan based on a high volume of calls versus text messages. When a loan is approved, the app works like a credit card, using Tanzania and Kenya’s popular mobile wallet service, M-Pesa.

Though Branch may be designed with customers in Kenya and Tanzania in mind, the design principles behind the app can be applied to any developing country where mobile phone technology hasn’t caught up to that of the first world. With the new version of the app released this month, Rolandson and Flannery sat down with us to talk about what lessons can be gleaned by other developers looking to design a new app product for the developing world.

Make It Small

In the United States and other developed countries, bandwidth is not that much of a design concern, thanks to the ubiquity of fast fiber, Wi-Fi, and LTE. Consequently, even simple apps usually clock in anywhere from 50 MB to 100 MB or more, including Facebook Messenger, Inbox by Google, Skype, and Twitter. We don’t even think of these apps as bloated, but to someone in Tanzania or Kenya, they are. “These are countries where people usually pay for every megabyte they download,” Flannery says. “So if you want people to use their app, it has to be as small as possible.”

In Branch’s case, Ammunition was able to reduce the size of the Android app down to just 2.7 MB, by keeping flashy graphics and custom animations to a minimum, and relying heavily on fonts that already ship on your phone.

Build For Cheap Phones First

While most people’s cell plans in Tanzania and Kenya are quite expensive, the phones themselves are cheap. How cheap? “Really cheap,” says Flannery. “Like, cheap Chinese Android phones that cost less than $50.” That means they have small processors, little memory, and tiny screens. And forget about iPhones. “The only people who have iPhones are government officials, who don’t need microloans.”