Alphabet Is Using Google’s Ad Technology To Take On ISIS

“ISIS is a terrorist group unlike any that we’ve seen before,” says Yasmin Green, the head of research and development at Jigsaw, an internal tech incubator focusing on international security issues. “They’ve been successful in capturing both physical territory and digital territory.”

The extremist group has reportedly lost physical territory in Iraq and Syria in recent months, but security experts have long warned that its sophisticated media strategy—involving videos, social media, and even glossy print publications—still enables the group to attract supporters from around the world.

“With the widespread horizontal distribution of social media, terrorists can identify vulnerable individuals of all ages in the United States—spot, assess, recruit, and radicalize—either to travel or to conduct a homeland attack,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey told Congress last year. “The foreign terrorist now has direct access into the United States like never before.”

Jigsaw, formerly known as Google Ideas, concluded an 8-week pilot program earlier this year, using the same technologies that let commercial advertisers target internet users most likely to be interested in their products to identify users demonstrating sympathies toward ISIS. Then, says Green, online ads pointed them toward content, in both English and Arabic, delivering alternative viewpoints in ways that can actually change their minds.

“They usually made their decision to join [ISIS] based on partial information,” she says of those who’ve joined the terror group in the past. “That’s really the bet we’re making here, is that with better information, individuals will be empowered to make better choices.”

Before launching the test campaign, members of the Jigsaw team did extensive field research, meeting with former ISIS sympathizers and members of targeted communities from Iraq to London, trying to understand everything from how they use mobile phones to what motivated their initial sympathies for the terror group. They then formulated an advertising campaign targeting internet users whose search keywords indicated a potential for radicalization, not just an interest in mainstream news coverage of terrorism or events in the Middle East.