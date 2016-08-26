Experience John Lennon’s First Acid Trip In This Mind-Bending Animation

WHO: The team at Rolling Stone.

WHY WE CARE: It is never okay to dose your friends’ food or drink with acid unbeknownst to them. However, if Co.Create would allow for one possible exception to this rule, it would be that it is maybe okay to surreptitiously slip acid in the Beatles’ coffee in the year 1965. According to Rolling Stone, it was this very act of psychedelic sabotage that ushered in the recording sessions for Revolver, a major touchstone in the band’s catalogue. Bolstering Rolling Stone‘s claim is a video that animates John Lennon’s description of his unexpected first acid trip, and the profound effect it had on him. Watch below for a sensory experience of what turned out to be one of the most musically consequential minor drug crimes of all time.