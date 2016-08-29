These Makers Are Building The Products Disaster Areas Need–In The Place Where They’re Needed

After the massive 2015 earthquake destroyed a district hospital in Nepal, doctors started working out of tents, relying on donated technology to connect critical medical equipment to a power source outside. But the connection broke–and no spare parts were available locally. The hospital couldn’t afford to order a replacement, and even if they’d had the money, the process of shipping from abroad can take months.

Then someone showed up with a 3D printer. Abi Bush, an engineer who works for a nonprofit called Field Ready, quickly mocked up a replacement on her computer and printed it out. In a few minutes, for $12, the temporary hospital room had power again, and the ability to save lives.

“What we’re working on is moving manufacturing from where things happen now–usually developed countries, with long supply chains where there can be a lot of different problems from shipping, warehousing, customs, and so on,” says Eric James, cofounder of Field Ready. “All these things present potential bottlenecks or places where supply chains can break. What if we made products where they’re needed, places like refugee camps or health clinics?”

The organization is working to use technology–3D printing, small injection molding, CNC machines, and other maker equipment–to help aid organizations get what they need faster and cheaper in a disaster or in a remote, unstable location.

In Nepal, at an innovation lab run by Worldvision in Kathmandu, two Field Ready employees are working on identifying needed parts or products, and figuring out how to make them locally.

UNICEF, for example, is looking for a better way to deliver simple boards that are used to measure children’s heights and detect malnutrition. Right now, a board is manufactured in the U.S. and shipped to Copenhagen for storage. When someone orders the board in Nepal, it can take a week to process the order; shipping it can take a few months. After a disaster, customs and delivery can take even longer. Once a product makes it to Nepal, it can take additional weeks to reach a destination. Each step in the process makes the product cost more, and in the long journey, items can also be damaged.

Making the boards locally could ensure that the nonprofit gets the equipment it needs when it’s actually needed, while also cutting costs by more than half. Savings could be even greater during disasters, where as much as 80% can be spent on procurement, transportation, warehousing, and local distribution.