How Star Wars Can Teach Kids About The Struggle For Civil Rights

In honor of back-to-school season, Bill Gates has shared a lecture about how the original Star Wars trilogy can be viewed as a metaphor for the civil rights struggle. Rather than taking place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, it’s featured on his personal blog, GatesNotes . The speaker is Nate Bowling, Washington’s 2016 Teacher of the Year, who appears to have mastered what Gates calls the “Jedi mind tricks” of keeping students engaged.

As Gates explains in a related post, Bowling represents the kind of creative, empowered teacher who can radically change the lives of kids in poor communities. Many of Gates’s larger educational reforms have drawn skepticism. But the idea that teachers thinking inventively can help save the republic? No dark side there.

Have something to say about this article? You can email us and let us know. If it’s interesting and thoughtful, we may publish your response.