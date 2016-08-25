Jeff Goldblum Goes Full Max Headroom For Apartments.com

WHO: Apartments.com, RPA

WHY WE CARE: We may have a soft spot for 1980s nostalgia but this one’s a bit odd even for us. Back in the ’80s a character named Max Headroom gave us a clever look into the near future, and even starred in Ridley Scott-directed ads as the spokesperson charged with reversing the disastrous fortunes of New Coke. (Check out this fun, exhaustive oral history of the character here.)Here, agency RPA gives Goldblum a similar bug-eyed, stutter cut look to just add to the brand’s overall quirky ad campaign that kicked off during the Super Bowl.