President Obama Is Bringing You Along On His Family Vacay To Yosemite–You In?

The National Park Service is pretty much the hippest centenarian you know right now: the U.S. agency turns 100 today and is celebrating in part with a VR experience narrated by President Obama.

Produced by the Emmy Award-winning team at Felix & Paul Studio, in partnership with Oculus and National Geographic, Through the Ages: President Obama Celebrates America’s National Parks is an 11-minute tour of Yosemite National Park, highlighting the need for conservation and preservation of America’s historic parks.

“It is a rare honor to collaborate with the White House and President Obama on his first-ever participation in a virtual reality experience on the occasion of the National Park Service’s centennial,” says Félix Lajeunesse, co-founder and creative director of Felix & Paul Studios, and Fast Company Most Creative Person honoree. “We were deeply inspired by the idea that American national parks such as Yosemite were originally established ‘for all people for all times,’ as a way to allow future generations to experience the extraordinary and untouched beauty and richness of these natural wonders. As filmmakers, we wanted to use cinematic virtual reality’s unique transportive power to bring audiences into a journey with President Obama where they could experience firsthand the vertiginous, lyrical and timeless beauty of Yosemite.”

Through the Ages: President Obama Celebrates America’s National Parks is available on the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR, as well as in a Facebook 360 experience on National Geographic’s page.