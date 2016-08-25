Dress Your Kid Up Like Willy Wonka With This Roald Dahl-Inspired Fashion Line

WHAT: A children’s clothing collection, inspired by the works of Roald Dahl, launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth and the 25th anniversary of fashion brand Boden .

WHO: Boden, The Roald Dahl Literary Estate, Sunshine

WHY WE CARE: It could just be serendipity, or it could be a stroke of genius but when ad agency Sunshine noted that two of its clients were celebrating anniversaries in 2016, the idea to create a collaboration between them was hatched. And that’s why there is now such a thing as the Mini Boden Roald Dahl collection.

The Fall 2016 collection consists of 36 items for boys and girls, all inspired by six of Dahl’s stories: Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, The Twits, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The BFG. It’s just a bit of a shame that items as cool as a Matilda-inspired dress, complete with hidden book print lining, are only available for kids. Who wouldn’t want a Mr. Fox hoodie? The limited edition range goes on sale from October 3, across all Boden’s U.S. sales channels.