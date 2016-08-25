Dear God, What If Jar-Jar Binks Was At The Center Of “Rogue One”?

WHO: YouTuber MurdochMotion.

WHY WE CARE: It’s difficult to overstate the level of excitement surrounding the action-packed space caper, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This excitement is only rivaled perhaps by fans’ relief that Episode 7 had undone some of the damage to the beloved series wrought by the prequels. A new mashup video, however, combines the epitome of prequel-tarnish, Jar-Jar Binks, with the trailer for Rogue One, thus extinguishing all that hype in one incongruously Jamaican-accented fizzle. It’s funny because it’s untrue.