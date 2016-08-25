A Rare Interview With The Late Jane Thompson, Who Brought European Design To The U.S.

Influential writer, planner, and retailer Jane Thompson died Tuesday, Metropolis magazine reports . In addition to shaping modern industrial design criticism as founder of I.D. magazine , Thompson and her husband built the modern “lifestyle” design retail model, introducing dozens of European brands –like Marimekko and Alvar Aalto–to American consumers in their store Design/Research. In 2010, she won a National Design Award for Lifetime Achievement–like winning Best Picture at the Oscars.

Twenty Over Eighty, a recent book by Aileen Kwun and Bryn Smith (Princeton Architectural Press, 2016) featured an interview with Thompson about her life’s work, excerpts of which are re-printed below with permission.

What was your first job?

I went to the Museum of Modern Art right out of college. I had spent a summer as an intern researching in the theater and dance department for a production I was making for my thesis at Vassar. I decided that that was where I wanted to be: this is modern, this is new, this is everything. I was raised modern—not because of my parents, but because of the imaginative people that I came in contact with.

In those days, if you wanted to work at MoMA and you weren’t already a curator, you had to get in through the secretarial pool. During my senior year, I studied shorthand for six months, then I went to MoMA to apply. They gave me a test and said, “Okay, you’re in.” Then they gave me my first assignment: “There’s a man down the hall who wants you to take a letter, his name is Philip Johnson.” I didn’t know Philip Johnson; I didn’t know much about architecture. In any case, I went and I did the letter and I guess it was okay, because the next day he asked me to come to the architecture department to be the secretary. To be a fly on the wall there and see everything that was happening—everybody who came and went, the exhibitions that were being made—it was an absolutely great education.

Did you feel any trepidation, being thrust into the design world?

I wasn’t smart enough to be scared. I was just curious, and it was a very nice group. At the time, Philip Johnson decided to build a modern house, by Marcel Breuer, in the garden. He built the house and then assigned me to be the docent. It was a formative experience. People came in and said, “What’s this about? Open space, no walls? No doors on the bedroom?” Well, there’s a reason for that, and let’s think about it. It made me realize how boxed in we were by our architecture, and if you’d never seen it before, modern was really weird. But people warmed up to it, very enthusiastically. Open space just makes you feel a lot better, doesn’t it? It lifts your horizons.

I never saw a woman in a design office in all those years.

What was it like being a leading woman in a predominantly male field?

I never saw a woman in a design office in all those years. Except maybe Betty Reese, who was a PR person for Raymond Loewy. Design was amazingly devoid of women. Mary Roche, the editor of Charm, asked me to talk about this in an article titled “Working in a Man’s World,” but I have to say I’ve never had any problems dealing with a totally male population, at any level or job.

Why do you think your experience was different, in that it was relatively free of difficulties?

I think because I was talking about things men wanted to talk about: the magazine, the field. I met them on their level, and I knew a few things they didn’t. No one was aware that women were having a problem breaking in because they just weren’t around; the women’s magazines all had women staff concentrated on domestic design.