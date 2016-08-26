5 Curveball Interview Questions To Ask Final-Round Job Candidates

The best job applicants have qualifications that are more than skills-deep, but it isn’t always easy uncovering them. As hiring managers identify their top candidates, the challenge becomes finding out the less-obvious qualities that may put one ahead.

We might ask, for instance, “What’s three-quarters plus one-half?”

Here at Kabbage, we’ve created a series of questions that we save for our final panel interview, which are designed to help us understand how job candidates think about themselves, others, and the toughest types of problems they’re likely to face on the inside. Here are five of them.

This question can tell you a lot about a candidate’s self-awareness, and it’s useful for any company that really prizes transparency. By asking this, we’re looking for candidates who not only understand what their true negatives are, but also those that are willing to admit them.

So there are actually a number of unacceptable answers here. We don’t allow answers like, “I’m a perfectionist” or “workaholic” or other positives-disguised-as-negatives. In fact, when we get answers like that, we actually buzz candidates using actual (harmless) buzzers! Then we ask them to try again. If they have trouble coming up with three personal drawbacks on their own, there have even been occasions where we’ve had candidates “phone a friend.”

We might ask, for instance, “What’s three-quarters plus one-half?”

This simple arithmetic question elicits some of the best responses. The point is to determine how a candidate handles being put on the spot unexpectedly. This isn’t really about math skills, of course–we’re fine with them grabbing their phone to use the calculator or just Googling the answer.

But if the typical workday at your company is pretty unpredictable, it’s worth finding out how a prospective hire deals with curveballs. Do they panic? Blurt out a lot of wrong answers? Do they freeze and get stuck? Do they give up? You want to hire someone who’s resourceful, capable of thinking outside of the box, and quick on their feet.