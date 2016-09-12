A Wearable Just For Kids

Roughly the size and shape of a bicycle bell, the Mover Kit is an enticing device that budding technophiles can design themselves. “First, kids invest in putting it together,” says Bethany Koby, CEO of Technology Will Save Us, the digital toy company behind the kit. “Then they learn how it works. We tried to understand what inputs and outputs would spark them to invent their own games.” After following the assembly directions, kids can connect it to a computer and use the easy drag-and-drop coding interface to program it to light up in response to physical-activity cues (a jump of a certain height, say). Then they just strap it to their wrist or bike and head for the playground.