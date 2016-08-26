Texas Has The Worst Maternal Mortality Rate In The Developed World

The maternal mortality rate in Texas–at 23.8 deaths out of 100,000 women–is worse than in Iran or Croatia . And at the same time that the rate has been dropping around the world, it has been rising in the U.S. as a whole. Out of 31 OECD nations, the U.S. ranks 30th, just ahead of Mexico.

A new study tallied the rate–which measures women who die while pregnant, or shortly after giving birth–across the U.S. There was one piece of good news: In California, where half a million babies are born each year, fewer mothers are dying.

In Texas, the rate of deaths doubled between 2010 and 2014, the study found. That happened to be the same period that the state legislature temporarily slashed the budget for family planning clinics by two-thirds, forcing 80 clinics to close and others to cut services. It also cut Planned Parenthood from a state program for low-income preventative health care.

Still, the study didn’t look at the reasons for the change, so the researchers can’t say definitively that politics were the cause. “The old saying in statistics is correlation is not causation,” says Christine Morton, a research sociologist at Stanford University’s California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative and one of the authors of the paper.

“I think everybody is at a loss to understand why Texas saw such an increase in maternal mortality rate,” she says. “We posited that the documented changes in provisions in women’s health services happened in this same time period, but it’s hard to know–in the absence of in-depth case review of maternal mortality data in Texas–how that lined up with those changes.”

In California, in a separate project called the California Maternal Mortality Review, Morton and fellow researchers deeply analyzed data as the state worked to figure out how to save more mothers’ lives. “The state of California, in its wisdom, said, okay, we’re not just going to track these deaths–measurement is another issue–but we’re going to look at them and see what can be done to prevent them,” says Morton.

The researchers worked with medical experts to analyze the causes of maternal deaths, and found five leading medical problems. Then they analyzed how those problems could be prevented. Certain key issues, like hemorrhage, are highly preventable.