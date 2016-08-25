You Should Probably Ignore Your Friends’ And Family’s Career Advice

For most of us, our first experience with career advice comes from one source: our parents . As we go through life, the people who have the most interest in the direction we take with our careers continue to be those who are closest to us, like our significant others, friends, mentors, and professors.

Your opinion is the one that matters most.

Yet, in my experience as a career coach, I can tell you that the tips (and yes, pressure) that come from loved ones can be some of the worst, particularly when it comes to that big-picture question of, “What should I be doing with my life?” Here are two big reasons why.

My mom switched from teaching to accounting about a decade into her professional life. It was a wonderful move for her, and she has had a high level of satisfaction and success with this second career path. Based on this experience, my well-intentioned parents pointed me toward accounting, with the idea that it would also be a great fit for me. (It wasn’t.)

I’ve seen too many people experience something similar–someone they love keeps pouring on suggestions that have absolutely nothing to do with what they want for their careers:

Why would you want to go back to work after having kids when you don’t have to? You’ll get bored of that subject matter after a year! Working so many hours always leads to burnout!

In each case, the guidance had more to do with the person providing it than the person receiving it. Just ask that new mom who truly wanted to get back to a job she loved, the social media marketer who still finds the work really compelling, or the individual who thrives on long hours at this point in his career.

The truth is: People are different. Maybe your parent or mentor or would personally hate whatever choice you’re making—but that doesn’t mean you will. If someone keeps questioning your choice or hammering his or her advice, it’s okay to say, “I really appreciate you taking the time to share your personal experience with me. I’ve carefully considered my options, and I’m really excited about this choice. I’d love to hear more about [change the subject].”

