This First Look At The “Rings” Reboot Will Probably Kill You In Seven Days

WHO: Director F. Javier Gutiérrez helms the project, while Friday Night Lights alum Aimee Teegarden and Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio get the most face-time in the trailer.

WHY WE CARE: The Ring–and Ringu, the Japanese film that launched the franchise–is one of the scariest contemporary horror franchises, and it’s more than ready for a reboot: A horror story about a curse that is transmitted from person to person by sharing a video makes a whole hell of a lot of sense in 2016. (The fact that it was originally conceived years before YouTube was invented seems downright prescient in hindsight.) The way that we engage with, share, and consume video is very different now from how it worked back in 2002, and while the trailer focuses primarily on the chills that can be generated by the creepy little girl and the things that happen in the seven days between watching the video and the video killing you, we’re going to assume that any reboot of The Ring happening right now is gonna touch on those themes. The worst case scenario is we get a pretty good reboot of one of the best horror franchises in recent memory from a promising director–with an aesthetic that looks kind of like Sia and Tool had a baby–while the best we can hope for from this is a horror film that scares the crap out of us even as it comments on current anxieties about our viral world and the way we compulsively consume and share media. Either way, we’re willing to risk dying in seven days in order to see what Rings has to offer.