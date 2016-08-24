The Game Never Ends For One Sportscaster In This Long-Winded French Cable Ad

WHO: Canal Plus, BETC Paris

WHY WE CARE: Even if you have no idea what a Messi is, you’ll recognize the long-winded call many soccer sportscasters use to celebrate a goal. Sometimes it’s a single “Goal!” with that single syllable drawn out over a seemingly impossible length, others it resembles what a soccer-obsessed turkey might sound like. Here, Canal Plus imagines what happens when one of these iron-lunged broadcasters goes home after a game and its predictably hilarious. It might just be the best depiction of fake sportscasting since Monday Night Curling.