Emma Stone Melts Our Hearts In The New “La La Land” Trailer

Who: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling.

Why we care: While the first teaser put Ryan Gosling’s vocal chops in the spotlight, this latest look at the Whiplash director’s upcoming musical puts Emma Stone front and center, singing wistfully about—what else?—falling in love. Scored to the original song “Audition,” the teaser follows Stone’s Mia as she auditions with a coffee-stained shirt, floats above a planetarium, and cries modestly through dinner with Gosling’s Sebastian—all the trappings of starving artist-dom in Los Angeles. Though set in present day, there’s something that feels decidedly old-fashioned about La La Land, from the technicolor film sets to the whimsical dance sequences. Between the white hot don’t-stare-directly-at-it chemistry of its stars and the inevitable catchiness of its soundtrack, this is one of our most anticipated movies this year.

