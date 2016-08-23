The Rio Games Might Be Over, But Nike Wants You To Keep Going

WHAT: In the last ad of Nike’s “Unlimited” campaign, Olympians like gymnast Simone Biles, hoops star Elena Delle Donne, sprinter Allyson Felix, and more show that the pursuit doesn’t end after the closing ceremonies.

WHO: Nike, Dirty Robber

WHY WE CARE: By now you know what we think of Nike’s Rio-ish themed “Unlimited” campaign– yep, we loved the babies, the Iron Nun, Kyle Maynard, and even talked to CMO Greg Hoffman about it all. And this spot is a perfectly suitable bookend to it.

But perhaps more impressive is that along with the spot, Nike has announced a partnership with the City of Rio to revitalize youth programming in 22 Olympic villages–which serve 25,000 kids–in the city over the next five years.