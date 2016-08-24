Three Ways To Unlearn Old Habits Faster

There’s something missing from the conversation about lifelong learning. Many of us already know we’ll need to absorb new knowledge and pick up new skills in order to stay competitive in the future job market. But it’s still easy to forget that that will mean forgetting–or rather, unlearning–the skills, habits, and ideas that got us where we are. This is a process psychologists call “proactive interference,” and while you may have no trouble forgetting where you left your house keys, unlearning old data and ways of doing things isn’t quite so automatic. Here’s why, and what discarding old habits really takes.

I have to think twice about which political party Americans are referring to when they talk about “red states” and “blue states,” since coming from the U.K., I learned those colors in reverse: red for Labour, blue for Conservatives. You’ve likely had similar experiences. After swapping your desktop for a notebook, you may have found yourself reaching for a mouse or using the track pad incorrectly, at least for a little while.

When older knowledge interferes with the brain’s ability to accept new information, learning doesn’t always happen as quickly or easily.

Maybe you’ve struggled to drive a stick shift after being used to an automatic. Or attempted to learn French for work after being taught Spanish in school, and ended up spouting “Franish.” When older knowledge interferes with the brain’s ability to accept new information, learning doesn’t always happen as quickly or easily as we’re often led to believe.

“Unlearning” is a bit of a misnomer, though. It’s more a case, as some academics say, of “deliberately discarding” obsolete, redundant knowledge that no longer applies. Once you’ve realized the limitations of an outdated skill and take up a different practice, the new response will eventually wipe the old knowledge from memory. But that’s not always straightforward, either. As Southern Methodist University business school professors David Lei and John Slocum point out, “The more disruptive the new technology, the harder it is to unlearn existing product-development approaches and business models.”

The same holds true in our careers. Holding on to stubborn, outdated beliefs and mistaken assumptions can make you obsolete in a business or industry without ever knowing why. To become (and remain) a strategic, lifelong unlearner, you need to consciously challenge what’s worked in the past. These three techniques can help.

In describing how he navigated the doubt and uncertainty of scientific experimentation, award-winning theoretical physicist Richard Feynman wrote: “We are trying to prove ourselves wrong as quickly as possible, because only in that way can we find progress.”

That’s wise advice for all professionals, not just professional physicists. What’s more, simply thinking to yourself, “Could I be wrong?” doesn’t cut it; our brains’ natural tendency toward confirmation bias prompts us to look for evidence to support our existing ideas. A better way to test our assumptions is simply to expose ourselves to information that may contradict them, potentially undermining what psychologists term the “coherence” of our present views.