This Native American Artist’s Street Art Reminds L.A. Residents Who Was There First

In mid-July, LAPD detectives responded to a report of a hate crime downtown. While they investigated, it was easy to get a confession in just a few minutes, if you knew who to ask: “I did it in broad daylight.”

Jaque Fragua, the culprit, had no regrets. He even posted a photo to Instagram, provoking a wave of engagement and follows. (His account has since been deleted by the company for violating the terms of service.)

It was a perfect crime: quick, shocking, and victimless. Fragua, on a dare from a friend, painted over a temporary construction wall at the popular corner of S. Eighth Street and Main with eight-foot-tall red letters: “This Is Indian Land.”

You could see it from several blocks away.

“It was just a clear-sighted statement, but people thought it was a threat. It was pretty abrasive and aggressive and raw. It had this edgy feel to it, so people thought it was violent. I didn’t think anything of it, besides ‘I did a civic duty. I did something good today.'”

The wall was painted over a week later, but the message has continued to spread. Trained at the Institute of American Indian Arts, Fragua has produced more than 1,000 pieces to date, from textiles to neon signage, and sees his art as constructive–raising awareness and inspiring hope from destruction.

But it might be his street art–he describes himself as a “professional vandal”–for which he is best known. Along L.A.’s Skid Row, formerly known as Indian Alley, Fragua painted a mural of warriors on horseback with the message: “Decolonize and chill.” He brushed the word “Sacred” over a lonely highway billboard, informing all travelers that the road on which they travel cuts through Native American land. On a canvas, Fragua outlined the contiguous United States and stamped the word “Reservation” across the center.