“Our Fans Are Part Of Our Show”: How WWE Plans To Keep Bodyslamming For 50 More Years

As brand execs go, WWE’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon might just have the most unique job description in the world. Can you picture Unilever’s Keith Weed fighting Brock Lesnar ? Or going toe to toe with Ronda Rousey ? Or confronting Jon Stewart during a live broadcast, as McMahon did last weekend at Summer Slam 2016? Not only does McMahon shepherd the brand in the boardroom, but she also plays a bonafide character in its unique blend of soap opera and sports entertainment.

Of course, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, given how her father, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has long been involved in both the C-suite and the squared circle. But outside the ring and her villain persona, McMahon is the caretaker of one of the biggest sports and entertainment brands in the world. Its origins can be traced back to 1952, when Stephanie’s grandfather Jess McMahon founded Capitol Wrestling Corporation. Fast-forward 64 years and WWE boasts more than 675 million social media followers across all platforms, broadcasts live shows 52 weeks a year, and this year will put on more than 500 live events around the world. Last quarter the company grew revenues by 32%.

In 1985, the first Wrestlemania took place in front of about 20,000, a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden, while at Wrestlemania 32 this year at AT&T Stadium broke the company’s own attendance record with 101,763 people. But maintaining and building people’s enthusiasm for WWE doesn’t happen by accident. McMahon says that the key to longevity is the ability to continually re-evaluate and reinvent. Last year the brand, with NBCUniversal, launched a new campaign “For the Hero In All of Us,” that’s aim was to educate the marketplace in terms of who and what WWE is.

“I think any successful company with longevity has to continue to reinvent itself over and over,” she says. “At our heart, what we are, we’re storytelling. We have compelling stories because in order to invest in the characters and care whether they win or lose, you have to understand who they are. And you have to be able to relate to those characters, because ultimately, that’s the best form of storytelling. We combine the best elements of reality shows, soap operas, drama, and action into one incredible show that never goes off the air. You can be engaged with WWE 24/7 if you want. We’re always here for you. That’s an unusual notion that doesn’t exist with any other brand.”

Back in the 1980s, Vince McMahon dreamed up the idea of Wrestlemania as a way to put wrestling and the then-WWF into the mainstream cultural conversation. It was to be a marquee event, pro wrestling’s Super Bowl, but in order to really get people talking around the water coolers he enlisted celebrities from sports and music–Liberace and the Rockettes, Cyndi Lauper, Muhammed Ali–to add to the hype. Now the 21st century water cooler is just as important to WWE, and the company now has a social media department of more than 80, using it to not only spread the brand gospel, but also listening to fans and using it to actually influence what happens in the ring.

“Our fans are a part of our show, they’re our secret sauce, and they’ve always given us that feedback,” says McMahon. “They chant, they boo, they cheer, they vote with their wallets when they’re buying T-shirts, and we track all of those metrics, and now when you throw in social media, which is just another form of real-time engagement, and another way for our fans to be a part of our show. It just gives us more valuable information to help us in our decision making.

“We’ve had more than 11 billion views of our content over the last 12 months, and 12 million subscribers to our YouTube channel,” says McMahon. “We trend on Twitter every week. And on Facebook, John Cena is the most active American athlete on the network. It really does add tremendous value to be able to reach out to our audience, not only to get feedback, but for engagement. That kind of connection with the brand is invaluable. Not only are you soliciting feedback and sending out information or responding, you are in a full-time conversation with your audience on a one-to-one basis.”