Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 Iris Scanner Is A Welcome New Authentication Option

In its new Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, Samsung has added a whole new way to unlock the device for use. Instead of entering a passcode or fingerprint, you now have the option of pointing your eyes at a small sensor at the top of the phone.

Iris scanning as a biometric authentication method has been around for a long time, but the Note 7 is the first Samsung phone to add the option. In fact, the Note 7 is the highest-profile mass market smartphone to add iris scanning.

Here’s how the technology works. A small sensor at the top front of the phone identifies the finely detailed and totally unique characteristics in your iris. The iris is the colored area around the black pupil at the center of the eye. Once the software inside the phone makes a positive match between the image seen by the sensor and the image it took of your iris during the set-up process, the phone unlocks.

During the set-up process, you’re asked to set up the iris scanner just after you’re asked to set up the fingerprint reader. You see the red light of the sensor light up several times as it creates a profile of the look of your iris, converting the visual information into a numeric representation.

I found that the iris scanner worked well after a little bit of practice. You have to hold the phone out in front of your face (looking down at it on the table won’t work) at about five inches away for the best (quickest) results. It also helps to remove your reading glasses.

When you want to use your iris to unlock the phone, you signal that to the phone by swiping upward on the screen. So, actually the authentication involves three steps—clicking the phone’s on button, swiping up on the screen, then holding the phone in front of your face to wait for the scan. To open the phone with the fingerprint reader, you only have to click the home button, then leave your thumb or finger there for a second for the sensor to recognize your print.