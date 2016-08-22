Oof, This Supercut Of Awkward Movie Moments Will Put You Off Of Social Interaction

WHO: The highly observant video-editing heroes at Burger Fiction.

WHY WE CARE: An astonishing array of flavors makes up the awkwardness rainbow. There’s the “death by 1,000 cuts” kind of everyday discomfort, where you say the wrong thing in a conversation, and then there’s the kind of colossal, time-stopping foul-up that makes you want to quit your job and make a go of living in the Captain Fantastic forest. Last week, we saw a hilarious sketch about the lengths people might go to avoid that first kind of moment–the casual social fail–now comes a supercut compiling together 10 minutes’ worth of movie moments capturing the second kind. Created by the same guys behind the least likely movie weapons video, the awkwardness supercut starts off with some really gross stuff–leaning a little too heavily on bodily fluids and parts. Eventually, though, it segues to more relatable nightmares like the infamous Swingers answering machine scene, and the Mike Yamamoto interlude in Fargo. Cringe along with the video below and then have a look beneath at the list of movies that comprise it.

Here’s the list: