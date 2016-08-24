Tapping The Hidden Team-Building Power Of Ropes Courses

Imagine being blindfolded and silenced, yet still expected to express yourself. Now imagine that you have to do this with a coworker that you barely know. That’s exactly the situation Lee Esmond, vice president of integrated marketing at Mosaic, an experiential marketing agency, found herself in during leadership training on a ropes course at Soderquist Center .

“It was a serious trust initiative where you had to figure out different ways to communicate nonverbally,” Esmond says. “At one point I slipped and hurt my wrist,” she recalls. “Throughout the rest of the exercise my partner figured out how to augment that weakness,” Esmond says.

The concept of the modern ropes course goes back to the early 1900s [with] Georges Hébert, a French naval officer.

The lessons she learned on the ropes course made such a huge impression on Esmond that she continues to apply them to her current work. “As a leader, that moment showed me how I can look at my team member’s strengths and weaknesses and then build partnerships accordingly,” she explains.

Esmond says that because 97% of the team she manages are millennials, many of whom prefer experiential learning to being told how to do anything, she had to find a way to guide them differently. “I think back to my leadership training and realize I can give them enough rope to get rope burn, but not hang themselves,” she quips. “When I give them projects, I trust that they will learn through the process of independence with support if needed,” she says. By using that assisted learning approach Esmond says she’s learned not to answer the questions for them, “but rather to work with them on discovering the answers and building on their strengths.”

In a report for the Journal of Unconventional Parks, Tourism, and Recreation Research, researchers Theresa Odello, Eddie Hill, and Edwin Gómez write: “Data support[s] the notion that participation in a four-hour challenge course significantly increases the participants’ levels of leadership and work efficacy” and that “results were significant” and “long lasting.”

The first ropes course in the U.S. was introduced by Colorado Outward Bound; however, the concept of the modern ropes course goes back to the early 1900s when Georges Hébert, a French naval officer, developed a method of physical education that would develop the body and moral character in an outdoor environment.

While it provides opportunity to test physical skill, when well facilitated, the ropes-course experience also provides other opportunities for growth. Those documented by over two decades of research include introspection, confidence building, self awareness, and team building. Other research indicates that ropes courses may make unconscious thought processes visible through meeting physical, group, and individual challenges.