How Kimbal Musk Is Laying The Groundwork For Healthier Communities

The modular gardens are built on the grounds of schools, many of them in areas that lack access to fresh food. They are maintained throughout the year by teams of students and neighborhood volunteers.

Each garden is assigned a “regional educator” who connects the Kitchen community and the local school. They work with teachers to create lesson plans for students as they grow vegetables and herbs.

It’s about the ripple effects. “We get emails from parents asking us what kale is because their kids are asking for it,” says Musk. “That kind of extraordinary presence in the community is critical to the future of real food.”