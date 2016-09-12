10 Gadget Flops We Can Learn From

The first personal computer with a windows-and-icons-style graphical user interface, Steve Jobs’s visionary Lisa had one disastrous flaw: a staggering $10,000 retail price.

Redeeming factor: Many Lisa features resurfaced with the more affordable and successful Macintosh.

Quickly discontinued due to pokey performance, the first offspring of the IBM PC had an infamous, almost unusable keyboard and was incompatible with some software written for the original PC.

Redeeming factor: The wireless keyboard connection was years ahead of its time.

This little dingus used standard landlines to transmit jittery images of your loved ones at a painfully slow 10 frames per second. The cost? A cool $1,500.

Redeeming factor: Today, video chat is commonplace (and free!) with Skype, Facetime, and other now-familiar apps.

The portable 3-D game console displayed only two colors (red and black) and required users to lean into a stereoscopic display supported by short stilts. Dizziness and nausea soon followed.