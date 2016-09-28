advertisement
The Newsmakers Who Make Twitter Twitter

Six vibrant Twitter communities that drive the larger conversation.

[Illustrations: Peter Hoey]
By P. Claire Dodson2 minute Read

Black Twitter

A community of African-American writers, comedians, activists, and entertainers who advocate for social justice (e.g., #BlackLivesMatter) as well as lead the conversation around pop-culture icons like Beyoncé (#lemonadesyllabus)

Must follow: Writer and activist Feminista Jones (@feministajones); actor and activist Jesse Williams (@iJesseWilliams)

Trending topics: #OscarsSoWhite, a critique of the heavily white Oscar 2016 nominees that bubbled out of Black Twitter and onto the red carpet, leading the Academy to broaden the diversity of its voting members

Media Twitter

A collective of journalists and editors that often features discussion and critique of other media people, sites, and articles

Must follow: BuzzFeed Politics reporter Andrew Kacynzski (@BuzzFeedAndrew);
The Cut writer and model/DJ Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella); New York Times Magazine editor Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon)

Trending topics: #Longform, a hashtag created to showcase high-quality, heavily reported journalism from reputable outlets in an age where Internet readers are flooded with clickbait

NBA Twitter

A gathering of pro hoops players, coaches, analysts, and fans who obsess over the draft, Golden State Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry, and hidden messages in LeBron’s tweets

Must follow: Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32); Goodwin Sports Management digital media marketer Nate Jones (@JonesontheNBA)

Trending topics: #NBAfreeagency, a central location for critiques and rumors around the NBA’s free-agency players, like Kevin Durant’s summer move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to Golden State

Politics Twitter

A gaggle of lawmakers, pundits, journalists, Republicans, and Democrats who talk about the 2016 election and spark political movements like #BernieBro and #NeverTrump

Must follow: Political commentator and CEO Angela Rye (@angela_rye); writer and frequent Fox News contributor Erick Erickson (@EWErickson)

Trending topics: #ImWithHer or #MakeAmericaGreatAgain, the rallying cries of two polarizing presidential nominees—Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump—used during an election where both have been unusually active on Twitter

Advertising Twitter

A cast of agency creatives and execs, the marketers they serve, and the ad-obsessed who congregate to discuss controversial advertising decisions

Must follow: Consultant Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop); Tom Goodman, SVP of strategy and innovation at Havas Media (@tomfgoodwin)

Trending topics: #KevinRoberts, as in the high-profile, now former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, who resigned in August after implying that the gender disparity in advertising was “over,” shining a light on what’s seen as the industry’s surfeit of out-of-touch white guys

Finance Twitter

A cache of investors, public-company executives, and obsessive stock watchers who talk money and how it moves in the world economy

Must follow: Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale (@kitjuckes); Joseph A. Lavorgna, managing director and chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank (@Lavorgnanomics)

Trending topics: #VIAB, or the ticker name for Viacom, whose up-and-down, seemingly never-ending stock-market soap opera has kept the financial enthusiasts on Twitter humming

About the author

P. Claire Dodson is an assistant editor at Fast Company

