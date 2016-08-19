The Note 7 May Be Samsung’s First Premium Phone With A Truly Premium Design

Samsung is known for being a step ahead of Apple in introducing new tech features in phones, and for being several steps behind Apple in design. But with the rapid-fire releases of phones using its “edge” motif in the past year, Samsung is closing the design gap.

The new Note 7 is the fruit of that labor. The phone’s design seems to borrow the best elements of earlier Samsung phones while leaving many earlier design shortcomings behind. Much of the gloss has been muted, the hard edges softened.

The new $850 Note adopts the curved-glass display element used in the earlier Samsung Galaxy S7 edge and edge+. The glass that constitutes the whole front and back of phone is rounded off at the sides, with just a narrow metal band constituting the side edges of the device. This gives the whole design a soft, rounded motif. Gone are the imposing metal lines around the display (and home button) of the Note 5. The Note 5 used the curved glass on its back, but the glass on its front was completely flat.

The Galaxy Note 7 (top) is 7.9mm thick, while the previous Note, the Note 5 (bottom), is 7.6mm thick. [Photo: Mark Sullivan for Fast Company]

Even though the Note 7 and the Note 5 are roughly the same size, the Note 7—because of its economy of design—gives the impression of being a smaller phone.

Samsung apparently believes those curved-glass edges on its newer phones don’t rob the user of any display space. I was skeptical at first, but I think there’s some truth to it. When watching video on the Note 7’s 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display (and it does look beautiful, with some of the best color saturation I’ve seen on a smartphone), the image doesn’t appear clipped or truncated where the glass curves back. Your eyes still see that part of the image; your brain comprehends it.

Like the S7 line and the earlier Note 5, the top and bottom corners (on back and front) of the Note 7 are rounded, too. But the Note 7 design uses a smaller corner radius, so the rounding-off is tighter and less attention-drawing, while still softening the hard angle.