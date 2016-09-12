This Company Sells Prefab Homes By World-Famous Architects

Want to live in a house designed by one of the world’s most famous architects? A Manila, Philippines–based real estate developer named Robbie Antonio has tapped an impressive list of big names to each create something for his line of covetable, prefabricated structures that can be easily purchased online. His company, Revolution Precrafted , is set to start shipping the houses and gazebolike canopies this year. Prices average around $300,000, which doesn’t include the cost of the land or site preparation, and superstars such as Jean Nouvel and Daniel Libeskind are working on designs. Antonio provides an early look at three of Revolution’s offerings.

Eden by Marcel Wanders

Known for his witty tongue-in-cheek furniture, the Dutch designer has now debuted his first-ever house, a glass-walled rectangle supported by ornate columns that look like they’re intricately woven. “It’s a perfect example of how an interior designer thinks,” says Antonio. “He conceived of a detail and stuck by it.”

Zaha Hadid with Patrik Schumacher [Photo: Mike Butler, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects]

Before she died in March 2016, the renowned architect created this wood-and-metal pavilion, which can cover an outdoor dining table or decorate a backyard. The biomorphic form is meant to resemble a bone-tissue pattern. “A house is something you need, but a pavilion is a want,” says Antonio. “It’s an art piece, it’s sculptural, and it’s functional.”

Home by Tom Dixon

The British furniture and housewares designer concocted a boxy steel-frame house that’s perched on stilts, making it perfect for shoreline locations. The building is shipped as a surprisingly lightweight kit that’s assembled on-site. Residents can easily add rooms to the modular structure as space is needed. “You want more [room]?” says Antonio. “Buy four.”

