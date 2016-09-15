Nations Have Been Terrible At Welcoming Refugees. Should Cities Take Over?

Last year, Spain pledged to take 17,680 people from the influx of refugees into Europe, as part of a two-year plan from the EU to redistribute 160,000 refugees entering the Union. And yet in March this year it had only relocated 18 people. But while Spain’s right-wing president Mariano Rajoy was reneging on his promise, the mayors of Madrid and Barcelona, Spain’s biggest cities, couldn’t wait to help.

Co.Exist is running a series of stories this week about how we can create a refugee-ready, refugee-friendly world. You can read a collection of all the coverage here.

Ada Colau, Barcelona’s activist mayor, has called the Spanish government “immoral” for its refusal to help refugees. Catalunya, the Spanish province of which Barcelona is the capital, has offered to accept 4,000 refugees directly, but the Spanish federal government has blocked the refugees’ entry. More than a dozen Spanish cities have discussed setting up a network that allows residents to volunteer their homes to refugee arrivals.

Similar situations to Spain’s have played out around the world. In the United States, major city mayors coming together under the banner Cities United for Immigration Action have urged the Obama administration to accept more refugees, even as other state and local governments pledged to shut their doors. And in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, where more than half of the population are immigrants and the city is run by the nation’s first Muslim foreign-born mayor, the city has welcomed refugees and migrants with policies that aim to quickly integrate them into the city’s fabric and cut through red tape.

Cities are uniquely placed to offer services to refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants and to tailor those services depending on the precise needs of both the new arrivals and the local community. For instance, an industrial city can work with its private businesses to put skilled workers in factories and plants. Auckland, which receives the majority of New Zealand’s migrants, did this with its Opportunities for Migrant Employment in Greater Auckland (at least until it was shut down in 2012, due to lack of funding). Until then, the program worked with large private companies, such as Vodafone, to offer paid internship and mentorship opportunities to bring migrant labor into the workforce.

“Municipalities have a clear advantage in handling day-to-day matters,” says Hansjörg Walther, of advocacy group Open Borders, ranging from housing and supplying people, teaching languages, and facilitating community engagement.

A city can actually still currently do a lot to help refugees, even when the national law explicitly prohibits it.

In the U.S., cities cannot enact immigration legislation, but they can change the laws to make life easier for immigrants of all kinds. If a city doesn’t know a person’s immigrant status, it is not obliged to pass any information on to federal agencies, or to apply the laws to those people. In 1985, Chicago made itself a “sanctuary city” by mayoral order, declaring that all residents would have fair and equal access to municipal benefits, opportunities, and services–regardless of legal status. Today it runs the New Americans Plan, created in 2012, which continues Chicago’s efforts to attract immigrants, and therefore bolster its workforce and economy. For example, Chicago’s city colleges don’t ask students for their documentation status. The city also works with the private sector to integrate migrants. McDonald’s “English Under the Arches” program teaches workers English to help them advance within the company. There are a few dozen sanctuary cities and counties in the U.S., including New York, Detroit, Houston, and Los Angeles.

A city can actually still currently do a lot to help refugees, even when the national law explicitly prohibits it, says Walther, including providing medical services, advice, and food without asking questions. Municipalities, especially in the U.S. where they have freedom in migration policy matters, could also refuse to enforce laws or cooperate with federal immigration enforcement authorities.