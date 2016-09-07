Innovation By Design Toolkit 2016

Congratulations on your distinction in Fast Company‘s Innovation by Design Awards 2016! (We ask that you please hold and embargo all press until September 12 when your product page will go live on fastcodesign.com/ibd . The issue will be on newsstands September 20.)

PRESS RELEASE

To receive a copy of our embargoed press release, ask questions, or receive approval on revised press releases, please contact Fast Company Associate Editor Alexa Jaccarino via email or at 212-389-5436.

TROPHIES

Winners receive a trophy as part of their award, but finalists and honorable mentions can purchase a trophy by visiting store.fastcompany.com.

LOGO

For all usage of the Innovation by Design 2016 logo, please contact our licensing partner The YGS Group at 800-290-5460 or online at www.fastcompanylicensing.com.

REPRINTS

For article reprints of Fast Company‘s October Design Issue, please contact The YGS Group at 800-290-5460 or online at www.fastcompanylicensing.com.

BULK ORDERS

You can order commemorative issues of the October Design Issue online at www.fastcompanylicensing.com or by contacting The YGS Group at 800-290-5460.

SUB OFFER

See your company highlighted in the pages of Fast Company! Subscribe now, and we’ll ship this special issue to you tomorrow.