What Doppler’s Here One Earbuds Do–And How They Do It

San Francisco startup Doppler Labs’ mission of putting a computer in every ear involves two challenges. The company must figure out how to use advanced audio processing, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to make the sounds people want to hear sound better, and to minimize the annoyance of the ones they could do without. And it needs to cram the necessary chips, antennas, microphones, speakers, batteries, and other componentry into earbuds that are stylish as well as functional.

By building computers into earbuds—and connecting them to smartphones and the internet—the Here One buds can perform a wide range of functions, with more on the way.

Listening to music. The Here One app lets you adjust the sound of live music to your preferences. It can also, through content partners, give users the audio equivalent of a backstage concert pass.

At a museum. Here One will be able to connect users with a partner museum’s audio guides and beacon technology to offer visitors location-specific insight into the art.

Watching sports. Here One’s ability to layer streaming audio on top of the sound that surrounds you in the real world will let it deliver commentary, statistics, and more while you’re at a sporting event.

On the road. Doppler’s technology can turn down the drone of airplanes and subways. Long-term, Doppler wants to be able to intelligently tweak what you hear using factors such as geolocation.

In conversation. The Here One earbuds will be able to help users focus on the audio of the people around them—useful for conversing at restaurants, bars, and loud clubs.