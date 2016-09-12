Ed Tech: A Brief History

Three teachers invent the Oregon Trail computer game to teach students history and math skills while navigating the hardships of 19th-century pioneer. It infiltrates schools one floppy disk at a time.

In a foresighted move, Steve Jobs’s young company donates an Apple IIe each to roughly 9,000 California public schools; its products have been classroom mainstays ever since.

Bill Gates packages Word, Excel, and PowerPoint together to create Microsoft Office, a program that eventually claims more than one billion users worldwide—many of them students who quickly become accustomed to grade-saving tools like spell-check.

Buh-bye, chalk. The digital Smart Board allows teachers to display interactive information from their computers.

Texas Instruments releases its TI-83 graphing calculator, which swiftly becomes a standard-bearer for solving complex math problems (and passing notes).

Nicholas Negroponte launches One Laptop Per Child to bring affordable computers to children in the developing world. It falters, but is a precursor to Google’s Chromebook.

A year after Apple releases its first iPad, schools across the country start experimenting with it as a way to replace expensive textbooks and offer students interactive learning experiences.