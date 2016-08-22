Tips For Wowing Investors With A Five-Minute Slide Deck

My venture capital fund sees more than 50 slide decks each week. Some come in cold (our email addresses are on the website), some are forwarded from friends and co-investors who think a company’s a good fit, and others are follow-ups from meetings I’ve had throughout the week.

If a company operates in a space I understand well, I’ll spend no more than five minutes on a quick read-through of the deck before deciding whether or not to dig in further. Many other investors do the same. In some ways, a startup’s pitch deck is like a college admission essay, condensing down your life story and mission into a few words to get your message across beautifully and briefly.

At the seed stage you’re betting on your team above all else. It’s all you really have to go on.

Start with the problem you’re solving, why you’re the right team to solve it, why now is the right time to solve it, and what you need to solve it. You should be able to do this in 10–12 slides. It’s fine to have a longer version of the same deck on hand featuring appendix slides, too, but every startup needs to have a shorter, five-minute version to give prospective investors a first look. Here are the slides it should include.

In certain industries, market slides all start to look the same: bar charts going up and to the right to demonstrate a growing market; competitor landscape matrices with the pitching company in the upper right quadrant; the same estimates for market size, total addressable market, blah blah blah.

There was a time–around three or four years ago–when everybody would come in quoting the same stats about mobile app revenues and the growth of mobile devices around the world in order to justify their addressable market. It was terribly boring.

For businesses that are post-revenue, the unit economics slide is the new “up-and-to-the-right” growth slide and I care more about this than high level, general market data. And a better alternative to the standard 2×2 competitive landscape matrix could involve a more pointed differentiation scale, focusing specifically on differences between your company and its competitors.

Market slides are usually a good place to talk about the problem you’re trying to solve: What’s wrong with this market you describe, and why is now the right time for its disruption?