Donald Trump Declared Himself “Mr. Brexit.” The Internet Then Went To Town On Him

[Photo: Flickr user Richard Winchell]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Answering the question, “How can something be both unnervingly cryptic yet also hilariously cartoonish?” Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning with a real humdinger. Just one day after a highly publicized campaign shakeup, the Republican presidential nominee put this out into the world:

What does it mean? Well, almost certainly not what he intended it to mean. Unless he intended it to mean that everybody would have another patented kooky Trump-gaffe to get trending. Because that is indeed what happened. Immediately following this dispatch by a man who once had a TV show where he fired people with his children, the joke-tweets began to flood in. Some of them took the form of song lyrics, some a philosophical route; many of them were very funny. Here are some of Co.Create’s favorites.

