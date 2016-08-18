This Sports Retailer Is Using Hackathon To Take Facebook Live On A Marketing Run

On August 19th, former NHLer and fitness maniac Gary Roberts, along with Canadian women’s national hockey players Meaghan Mikkelson and Natalie Spooner , will be running through Toronto’s High Park with packs of strangers chasing them down for free stuff. The freebie frenzy is part of retailer Sport Chek’s newest campaign “ Chase the Gear ,” which is combining a live event with the social broadcasting of Facebook Live.

Developed with agency TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, it’s the first campaign to come out of the social network’s creative hackathon for Facebook Live, held at Cannes Lions. Essentially, “Chase the Gear” is a game where people chase Roberts, Mikkelson, and Spooner through High Park to get free gear from Sport Chek, all while the entire chase is being broadcasted on Facebook Live, where viewers can win prizes of their own, as well as unlock power-ups for the runner by reacting to and sharing the Live video.

“It’s exciting when an idea fully leverages the potential of the channel, in this case Facebook Live,” says Andrew Keller, global creative director of Facebook’s Creative Shop. “With ‘Chase the Gear,’ it is the sense of urgency and excitement for the outcome of the chase that are important elements to consider. But with this in particular, being able to watch it live but also participate in it live was expertly conceived. The viewer can go all in and literally join the chase or give others tips as it all unfolds. This sort of rich experience happens when there is a focus on a platform to push what’s possible.”

The Creative Hackathon for Live in Cannes was Facebook’s fourth creative hackathon, but the first focused on Facebook Live. As brands continue to look for ways to utilize the power of Facebook’s livestreaming tool, Keller says this campaign represents the kind of great work the company looks for when it partners closely with the creative agency community to push the boundaries of the platform. “Great work happens when we build things together,” says Keller. “Hackathons are wonderfully innovative and creative–they get everyone in a room sharing new ideas that create new and unexpected opportunities. It lets us think about how we can make the best experience for the people brands are trying to engage.”