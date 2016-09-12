Updates From Our Most Innovative Companies

One of the world’s most tech-savvy offices isn’t in Silicon Valley, but in New York City: It’s the global headquarters of R/GA, the digital ad agency that counts Google, Nike, and Verizon among its clients. In January, nearly 1,000 employees moved into a new, 200,000-square-foot work space in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards teeming with connected-design innovations. The overhead lights are tuned to natural circadian rhythms; enormous projection screens display local transit times and company announcements; and a proprietary app allows employees to book conference rooms. The idea for the connected office was borne, in part, of R/GA founder and CEO Bob Greenberg’s desire to stem employee attrition (down 5% since the move) by creating a space that’s exciting to come to every day. “It’s all designed to help you do your best work,” he says. “Collaboration [among R/GA employees] has improved massively.”

Making connections: R/GA founder and CEO Bob Greenberg is bringing the Internet of Things into the workplace. [Photo: Sasha Nialla

Now, Greenberg is helping clients experience the same benefits. R/GA recently launched a connected-design arm aimed at exporting its workplace discoveries to other businesses. This opens up a novel revenue stream for R/GA at a time of increasing competition for traditional ad services. So far, the program has been a success, attracting five clients (new and old) and $20 million in business. In the coming months, R/GA will add further capabilities to its own office, including broadcasting equipment that will enable meetings between employees at all 17 R/GA offices. “As we go from the office’s original 40 innovations to 100, all of those new features will be things that could be right for [other companies],” says Greenberg.

Milestones: R/GA has partnered with mall operator Westfield Labs to fund startups that design digital innovations for retailers.

Challenges: Competition is on the rise: Apple’s Beats by Dr. Dre, a longtime client of R/GA, recently hired rival agency Anomaly to work on the same account.

Buzz: Positive

Like many of its peers in the home-audio industry, Sonos has traditionally relied on big-box retailers to sell its high-fidelity, Wi-Fi–connected speakers in stores that are often overflowing with other electronics, people, and piped-in music. But this year, the 14-year-old company is reclaiming control of the way potential customers engage with its products. In July, it opened its first retail space, in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. In a nod to music lovers, the 4,200-square-foot store is filled with memorabilia, including cassette tapes from the personal collection of Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and out-of-print music magazines. More significant, it houses seven semiprivate listening rooms, three of them designed by local artists, where visitors can try out Sonos’s five speakers as they would in their own homes.

“We came to the realization that there was nowhere you could experience Sonos the way you should be able to experience it,” says Sonos president Patrick Spence. “But how do you solve that problem without inviting the entire world to your house?” For two years, he and his team tested retail layouts in an L.A. warehouse before hitting on the concept of experiential rooms, complete with books, furniture, and other residential touches. The company expects the spaces to spur customer engagement with its speakers. But the experiment is already paying off in other ways: Upon seeing that people were struggling with the Sonos app setup, the company reconfigured its software, adding step-by-step instructions to help users start their Sonos experience more easily. “We learned something that we’ve put back in the product,” says Spence. “And that will help us make our [speakers] even better.”