A New Point-and-Click Revolution Brings AI To The Masses

These days, you can learn web design or Python programming from books or online tutorials. But the next major wave of computing, artificial intelligence, belongs to a select few, highly trained experts who earn six-figure salaries. “If you look at how many people are graduating with a data science degree, and what the percentage is of those who have expertise in AI and machine learning, you pretty much end up with thousands only,” says Mazin Gilbert, VP of advanced technology at AT&T Labs.

Even with universities now offering master’s degree programs in data science (as opposed to only PhDs), that still won’t produce enough pros. “You need teams of data scientists who can actually understand neural networks and tweak them,” says Matthew Zeiler, who founded the visual recognition startup Clarifai in 2013 after earning his PhD in computer science. Machine learning, which digests huge amounts of data to identify patterns, is the hottest branch of AI today, with applications as diverse as organizing cell-phone photos, teaching computers to drive autonomous cars, and studying cancer. As Gilbert explains, “No matter how many [people] we train—and other companies are doing the same thing—it’s just not enough to make machine-learning AI mainstream.”

Which is why the industry is moving toward a point-and-click AI revolution. Artificial intelligence is tiptoeing up the accessibility curve that web programming and other technologies have taken as they progress from diplomaed masters to the rest of us. AI is much more complicated than coding a website, but because the software and hardware groundwork has been built, simpler tools for non-experts are emerging. AT&T, Clarifai, and IBM, as well as UC Berkeley, are creating intuitive ways for people with big ideas to start building AI tools without big expertise. This not only helps the technology keep growing, but by preserving and even creating new jobs, it could also be the key to assuaging human fears about the prospect of killer robots—or at the very least, career-killing robots. Opening AI to the masses, in other words, presents an opportunity for humans and machines to thrive.

Clarifai’s tool can learn to recognize a particular class of items, such as Adidas sneakers. Photo: courtesy Clarifai

The cloud is a key ingredient in the mainstreaming of AI. Companies build complex systems that do the heavy calculation work on servers, allowing users to plug into those systems over the Internet. “You don’t have to know about neural networks or machine learning or anything like that. We do all of the tuning for you,” says Zeiler. Clarifai has created an image-recognition system that outlets like the hotel-comparison site Trivago use to determine if a photo depicts a room, a pool, or a beach view, for instance. BuzzFeed relies on Clarifai to tag photos so editors can find the right ones to accompany their stories.

Feeding images into Clarifai’s Custom Training tool trains it to recognize specific things.

Clarifai’s service is trained to recognize about 11,000 different broad image classes, such as room, window, or furniture. But customers might want to get more specific. So Clarifai brought out a service called Custom Training that can be set up by non-expert users with a few lines of code or even a point-and-click interface.

One customer, Architizer, is a marketplace that matches architects with companies selling building materials like specific stone or wood components. Using Custom Training, Architizer taught a system to recognize such concepts as “facade system,” “Brutalist,” and “living wall” so its users could search a concept and see corresponding photos. You type in the name of a category—let’s say “cantilever”—then drag and drop image files of that architectural feature that train the system to recognize it.

Using custom training, people can teach Clarifai to recognize high-quality photos of food and beverages.

IBM’s cloud-based Watson AI is also moving to non-experts. Watson Analytics allows business users to upload data, such as spreadsheets of sales figures, and kick off an AI analytic process. Right after the upload, Watson chews on the data—the column heads, the range of number values, for instance—and starts proposing ways you might want to slice and dice it. (IBM also has a module that pulls social media information to evaluate how people are discussing a particular topic or product or what they might be planning to buy.)

After ingesting data, Watson proposes ways to analyze it. You can also just start asking questions.

As an example, IBM sent me a spreadsheet of data from a fictional retail coffee chain, with the column heads “profit,” “margin,” “date,” “market,” “area code,” and “product type.” I could type in the question, “What are the best months for sales?” and get a report with the answer. But Watson Analytics also proposes ways to analyze the data, such as “What is the relationship between profit and sales by year (date)?” and “What drives budget margin?” I could click on those to see where the analysis takes me.