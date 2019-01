Your Creative Calendar: 102 Things To Do, See, And Hear In September

Summer is always so exciting at first. You throw your hoodies in a trash fire, crank up the AC, and plot so many beachside getaways and kayaking adventures. Maybe you’ll go to the Cape! (Any cape, really, doesn’t matter.) After a while, though, you realize you’ve been sweating for three months and your skin feels like ungently used cheesecloth. Also, your favorite celebrities have been dying, America is at war with itself, and there is no glass ceiling to the current election’s ridiculousness. This year especially, fall feels like a harbinger of magical possibilities. Apple-picking! Hoodies! Pumpkin spice M&Ms! The end of this God-forsaken election, finally! And of course, the end of this unusually flop-filled summer movie season. Thankfully, the wait is over. Just when it feels like summer will last forever and we’re all stuck in a Gordian time knot, the first signs of fall are arriving. Prepare to say goodbye to the leaves and hello to the Blair Witch and M.I.A. Don’t you feel at least a little bit pulled back from the brink of heatstroke already? No? Well then, keep reading on for Co.Create‘s September Creative Calendar and forget that whole summer bit even happened.