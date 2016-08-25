OFFICIAL RULES: #HyattRegencyContest

PLEASE NOTE

It is your sole responsibility to review and understand your employer’s policies regarding your eligibility to participate in trade promotions. If you are participating in violation of your employer’s policies, you may be disqualified from entering or receiving prizes. The Contest Entities (as defined below) disclaim any and all liability or responsibility for disputes arising between an employee and his or her employer related to this matter, and prizes will only be awarded in compliance with the employer’s policies.

COMMON TERMS USED IN THESE RULES

These are the official rules that govern how the #HyattRegencyContest (the “Contest”) will operate. In these rules, “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Mansueto Ventures LLC, the Sponsor of this Contest. “You” refers to an eligible Contest entrant. Sponsor and Hyatt, the provider of the prizes to be awarded to the Winners, are referred to together in these rules as the “Contest Entities.” WHAT LAWS GOVERN THE WAY THIS CONTEST IS EXECUTED AND ADMINISTRATED?

This Contest is hosted in the United States, and entry information is collected on computers in the United States. This Contest will be governed by the laws of the State of New York, and you consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts of the State of New York for any disputes arising out of this Contest. If you do not agree with this provision and these Official Rules, please do not enter this Contest. CONTEST DESCRIPTION

The object of this Contest is to share compelling suggestions for how Hyatt can make a traveler’s stay even better. For the purposes of this Contest, Each Tweet as described in the following “How Do I Enter?” section will be called an “Entry.” All eligible Entries received will be judged using the criteria described below to determine the winners of the prizes described below. WHAT ARE THE START AND END DATES?

This Contest starts at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on August 25, 2016, and ends at 11:59 PM. ET on September 9, 2016. CAN I ENTER?

You are eligible to enter this Contest if you meet the following requirements at time entry: You are a resident of the 48 Continental United States or the District of Columbia

You are at least 18 years of age;

You are NOT an employee of one of the Contest Entities or one of their affiliates;

You are NOT involved in any part of the administration and execution of this Contest; and

You are NOT an immediate family (parent, sibling, spouse, child) or household member of an employee of one of the Contest Entities or one of their affiliates, or a of person involved in any part of the administration and execution of this Contest. HOW DO I ENTER?

To enter, an eligible entrant must tweet from his/her personal twitter account a suggestion for enhancing a hotel stay and include @HyattRegency and #HyattRegencyContest.

An eligible entrant may submit an unlimited number of Entries. WHAT CONSTITUTES AN ELIGIBLE ENTRY?

To be eligible for judging, an Entry must meet the following requirements: The tweet must be from the entrant’s personal account, not the account of the entrant’s employer;

The tweet must include “#HyattRegencyContest” and “@HyattRegency”;

Entries may NOT contain, as determined by us, in our sole and absolute discretion, any content that: is sexually explicit, unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing) or a particular political agenda; is obscene or offensive; defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill with which we wish to associate; and/or violates any law; We reserve the right to reject any Entry, in our sole and absolute discretion, that we determine does not meet the above criteria. HOW WILL MY ENTRY BE POTENTIALLY USED?

Other than what is set forth below, we are not claiming any ownership rights to your Entry. However, by submitting your Entry, you: are granting to the Contest Entities an irrevocable, royalty-free, worldwide right and license to: (i) use, review, assess, test and otherwise analyze your Entry and all its content in connection with this Contest and in connection with the business of Hyatt and Hyatt Gold Passport; and (ii) feature your entry and all content in connection with the marketing, sale, or promotion of this Contest, Hyatt and Hyatt Gold Passport (including but not limited to internal and external sales meetings, conference presentations, tradeshows, and screen shots of the Contest Entry in press releases) in all media (now known or later developed)

agree to sign any necessary documentation that may be required for us and our designees to make use of the rights you granted above;

understand and acknowledge that Hyatt and/or Hyatt Gold Passport may have developed or commissioned materials similar or identical to your submission and you waive any claims you may have resulting from any similarities to your entry;

understand that we cannot control the incoming information you will disclose to our representatives in the course of entering, or what our representatives will remember about your Entry. You also understand that we will not restrict work assignments of representatives who have had access to your Entry. By entering this Contest, you agree that use of information in our representatives’ unaided memories in the development or deployment of our products or services does not create liability for us under this agreement or copyright or trade secret law;

understand that you will not receive any compensation or credit for use of your Entry, other than what is described in these Official Rules Please note that following the end of this Contest your Entry may be posted on a website selected by us for viewing by visitors to that website. We are not responsible for any unauthorized use of your Entry by visitors to this website. While we reserve these rights, we are not obligated to use your Entry for any purpose, even if it has been selected as a winning Entry. If you do not want to grant us these rights to your Entry, please do not enter this Contest. WINNER DETERMINATION AND PRIZES

All eligible Entries will go through two rounds of review. The first round of review, conducted by Sponsor, will determine how relevant each Entry is to the key program vertical markets: food, fashion/beauty, fitness/health and technology/entertainment. Entries will be rated on scale of 1-10–one (1) being least relevant and ten (10) being most relevant. The top five (5) from each vertical market (20 Entries in all) will move on to the second round of review where a panel of judges consisting of two (2) from PHD, two (2) from FastCompany/Inc. and two (2) from Hyatt will judge the entries based on stringent criteria. A scorecard created by Fast Company and approved by Hyatt will be utilized by the panel of judges to rate the top twenty (20) ideas. The scorecard will use a 1-10 rating in 5 key areas: 1) Appeals to the Business Traveler 2) Relevance to the key verticals 3) Creativity 4) Innovativeness 5) Feasible to Execute. The two (2) Entries with the highest scores (with maximum of 50 points each) will be presented to Hyatt for final approval as the Winners. The decisions of the judges are final and binding.

PRIZES TO BE WON:

The 2 Winners will each receive the following prize: 60,000 Hyatt Gold Passport points (redeemable for two free nights at any Hyatt hotel globally)

Hyatt Gold Passport Diamond Membership for one year

VIP invitation to celebratory event at a Hyatt property on November 10, 2016

Hyatt accommodations for two nights for the event, including: Hotel accommodations at a designated Hyatt hotel $300 flight credit for each of two people ($600 total each package) $250 cash stipend The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $3,090. Hyatt Gold Passport points have no cash value. The approximate retail value of Hyatt Gold Passport points is based solely on the current price at which they may be purchased through Points.com, a third party vendor. The ARV stated in these Official Rules is based, in part, on the current value of Hyatt Gold Passport points offered by that vendor. Sponsor is not responsible for and winner will not receive the difference between the actual value of the Prize at the time of award and the stated ARV in these Official Rules or in any Promotion-related correspondence or materials. SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY: No changes permitted to reservations once date of travel is confirmed.

The prize winner and his/her travelling companion(s) are responsible for: Any and all costs not expressly described herein including, without limitation, ground transportation, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, personal expenses of any nature for overnight layover, meals and beverages, service charges, inflight meals and entertainment, any checked baggage fees; Obtaining sufficient personal travel insurance prior to departure, if desired or required; Obtaining and carrying all necessary travel documentation, such as passports and visas and complying with customs immigrations regulations. Prize cannot be sold, converted into cash, is non-transferable and will not be refunded if unused. Prize must be accepted as awarded and no substitutions, changes or extensions are permitted. NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS:

Potential Winners will be notified by a Direct Message tweet on or about September 9, 2016. If either or both of the selected Winners do not respond to the Direct Message tweet notification within 24 hours of notification, or is otherwise unreachable for any reason, or fails to return to us a Certificate of Eligibility, a signed Liability/Publicity Release and a W-9 tax form within 48 hours of receipt, that potential winner may be disqualified and the prize may not be awarded.

If there is a dispute as to the identity of a potential winner, we will consider the potential winner to be the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the twitter account used to send the winning tweet. If you are confirmed as a winner of this Contest: You may not exchange your prize for cash or any other merchandise or services. However, if for any reason an advertised prize is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value; and

You may not designate someone else as the winner or transfer your prize to anyone else. If you are unable or unwilling to accept your prize, we will not award it to anyone else; and

If you accept a prize, you will be solely responsible for all applicable taxes related to accepting the prize. WHAT OTHER CONDITIONS AM I AGREEING TO BY ENTERING?

By entering this Contest you agree: To abide by these Official Rules; and

To release and hold harmless the Contest Entities, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, employees and agents from any and all liability or any injury, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with this Contest, or any prize won; and

That the Contest Entities’ decisions will be final and binding on all matters related to this Contest; and

That, by accepting a Prize, you are granting to the Contest Entities the right to use of your proper name, likeness and state of residence online and in print, or in any other media, in connection with this Contest, without payment or compensation to you, except where prohibited by law. WHAT IF SOMETHING UNEXPECTED HAPPENS AND THE CONTEST CAN’T RUN AS PLANNED?

If someone cheats, or a virus, bug, catastrophic event, or any other unforeseen or unexpected event that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled, (also referred to as force majeure) affects the fairness and / or integrity of this Contest, we reserve the right to cancel, change or suspend this Contest. This right is reserved whether the event is due to human or technical error. If a solution cannot be found to restore the integrity of the Contest, we reserve the right to select winners from among all eligible Entries received before we had to cancel, change or suspend the Contest. If you attempt to compromise the integrity or the legitimate operation of this Contest by hacking or by cheating or committing fraud in ANY way, we may seek damages from you to the fullest extent permitted by law. Further, we may ban you from participating in any of our future Contest, so please play fairly. HOW CAN I FIND OUT WHO WON?

The Winners will be tweeted on or before October 13, 2016 from the @FCSpotlight twitter handle. For a list of winners, you can email eferraro@fastcompany.com before March 31, 2017.

WHO IS SPONSORING THIS CONTEST?

Mansueto Ventures LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007.