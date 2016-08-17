You Can Now Write Anything In “Stranger Things” Font

WHO: The self-proclaimed “dungeon delvers” at creative studio Nelson Cash.

WHY WE CARE: In the weeks since Netflix released Stranger Things to much adoring fan-drool, there has been an explosion of homemade art alongside praise for the show’s familiar, iconic title font, ITC Benguiat. Pairing these two avenues of obsession together seems like a no-brainer, in the quest to mine Internet gold from the rare bit of universally beloved content. To that end, the team at Nelson Cash has created Make It Stranger, a text-generator that lets users write anything in the ‘80s-aping font. (And you don’t even have to go into the Upside Down to do it!) Get in on the ground floor before the Internet runs this one into the ground in approximately two hours.