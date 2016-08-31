Timber Skyscrapers Aren’t Fantasy–Here’s The Research That Proves It

For years, architects have flirted with the idea of tall buildings made from mass timber , an engineered wood product that some argue is more sustainable than resource-intensive, nonrenewable steel.

“Every design firm out there is trying to find more sustainable ways to build–it’s a good business practice,” says Benton Johnson, a structural engineer at SOM. Johnson has been working with Oregon State University to develop and test these new mass-timber structural systems, hoping that his research will help mainstream what’s currently an alternative and novel construction methodology.

On August 8, he completed the first test of a full-scale mock-up of the system. The results, which showed that reinforced wood framing can be just as robust as conventional building techniques, are the latest step toward making mass timber more commonplace in the U.S.

Experimentation Isn’t Cheap

One of the challenges of constructing tall mass-timber buildings–meaning between 10 and 20 stories–is negotiating stringent building codes, which haven’t evolved at the same rate as technological advancements in building science.

Some cities do allow performance-based building design, which lets architects and engineers use alternative materials and techniques as long as they prove that they meet the same requirements as prescriptive codes. In an industry where time equals money, this route can be expensive and challenging so clients and builders often opt for the established route–meaning steel and concrete in the case of skyscrapers–over the experimental one.

“If you [make the monetary case], the other stuff is gravy,” Johnson says.

In the bigger scheme of things, Johnson and SOM are attempting to create an entirely new classification of building, which could subsequently make its way into building codes. But the first step is proving that this technology is structurally sound. He’s already published two reports in the past three years (funded by the Softwood Lumber Board) on his proposed mass timber system, to prove its legitimacy.

“We want to be able to go toe-to-toe with conventional building technology so owners are going to be able to select timber structures not because of aesthetics or novelty or sustainability, but because they’re economical,” Johnson says. “If you [make the monetary case], the other stuff is gravy. Costs the same, has a lower carbon footprint, and looks great? It’s a winning combination.”